Poor, middle-class betrayed: Odisha Congress

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the proposed levy on UPI transactions, terming it a betrayal of the poor and the middle-class people.

Addressing a media conference at the Congress Bhavan here, AICC Odisha in-charge Lalji Desai and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said the recent developments regarding UPI transactions has become a cause of worry for the people.

“The government had initially promoted cashless transactions and digital payments, but hidden charges and additional fees on various wallets and platforms are now adding to the burden of small shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and common consumers,” Das said.