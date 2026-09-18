Junior teachers stage dharna in Bhubaneswar seeking job regularisation

BHUBANESWAR: Junior teachers working in government schools on Thursday launched a protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here seeking regularisation of their jobs and an end to the contractual appointment system.

Thousands of teachers under the banner of Odisha Junior Teachers’ Association (2023) staged dharna seeking immediate measures from the state government in this regard. The teachers questioned the state government’s commitment to regularisation of 13,000 junior teachers appointed on a schematic basis.

They alleged that the chief minister had publicly announced that scheme-based junior teachers appointed across the state will be regularised. “Subsequently, the School and Mass Education department issued a notification on April 2 this year, giving official recognition to the regularisation process. However, not a single scheme-based junior teacher has been regularised so far,” the association claimed.

Alleging that the state government was yet to file an affidavit in the case pending before the High Court in this regard, association president Shesadev Yajnakam Deo demanded immediate steps from the government authorities to pave way for the regularisation process.

The association threatened of intensifying its protest and taking it to all districts if the state government delayed in filing affidavit.