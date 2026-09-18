KIIT-KISS students donate blood on PM’s 76th birthday

BHUBANESWAR: Students of KIIT and KISS participated in a blood donation camp organised by the state government on Thursday to mark the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the blood donation programme and interacted with the students. He wished them success in their academic pursuits and future endeavours.

During a special function organised on the occasion, founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta lauded the welfare measures undertaken by PM Modi and appreciated his efforts towards the empowerment and development of tribal communities. Samanta said the prime minister had consistently championed the cause of tribal empowerment and highlighted various initiatives aimed at improving the lives and opportunities of tribal communities.

As part of the celebrations, the students also visited the Jagannath Temple located on the KISS campus and offered prayers for the prime minister’s long life and good health.