President Droupadi Murmu accepts resignation of Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of 2013-batch IPS officer and Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

“The President is pleased to accept the resignation of Jagmohan Meena with effect from September 11,” a notification from Ministry of Home Affairs stated on Thursday.

Official sources said the state government may now issue an order asking Meena to hand over the charge to his successor. Stating that the reasons behind his decision were personal in nature, Meena requested that his privacy be respected.

The state government may either appoint a full-time DCP or make an interim arrangement for the time being. Sources said a minor IPS reshuffle at the SP level is also on the cards as part of appointing the new Bhubaneswar DCP.

Some of the officers discussed as a possible choice for the city DCP’s post are Khurda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, Angul SP Rahul Jain, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M and Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu.

A senior police officer said keeping the upcoming Durga Puja in view, the government would appoint a new DCP soon as a detailed police arrangement will be required to maintain law and order in the state capital during the festival.