Low pressure to form today, likely to intensify further in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next six days due to a low-pressure area which is expected to form over the north Andaman Sea on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system is expected to intensify into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal next week. It is then likely to move west-northwestwards towards the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts over the subsequent three to four days.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in parts of the state till Tuesday, while heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Koraput and Malkangiri on Wednesday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at a few places in Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri on Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the state between Tuesday and Thursday.

The met office has not forecast whether the anticipated depression will intensify further. However, experts said some weather models indicate further intensification of the system and that they are closely monitoring its movement and development.