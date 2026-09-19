Odisha audit flags Rs 6.29 crore irregularity in marriage assistance scheme, cites fake certificates

BHUBANESWAR: From granting marriage assistance on the basis of fake certificates to inadequate scrutiny of applications, an audit has exposed glaring loopholes in the disbursement of benefits under the state government’s Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana (NSKY).

The audit detected nearly 2,000 cases where marriage certificates were registered before the actual date of marriage but were subsequently used to avail marriage assistance during 2020-25.

Under the scheme, the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OB&OCWWB) provides `50,000 as marriage assistance to a registered unmarried female beneficiary or for the marriage of two unmarried daughters of a beneficiary, provided they are above 18 years of age. Applicants are required to submit Form-B before the registrar for marriage registration within 30 days of solemnisation to avail the assistance.

However, an audit of the financial disbursements pointed to serious discrepancies.

Analysis of the legacy database showed that marriage certificates had been registered before the actual date of marriage in at least 676 cases. In five sampled districts, 126 such cases were detected.

The irregularity continued in the post-go-live phase, with 1,257 cases detected across the state and 333 in the sampled districts. This resulted in the disbursement of around `6.29 crore. In several cases, the registration date on the marriage certificate was much earlier than the actual date of marriage, raising doubts over the authenticity of the certificates.

The audit also found that marriage assistance was approved in several cases without proper verification of the certificates submitted by applicants.

In one case in Khurda district, a worker received Rs 50,000 by submitting a marriage certificate purportedly belonging to his daughter. Verification, however, found that the certificate was fabricated and belonged to someone else, the audit pointed out.