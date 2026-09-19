Odisha government sets October 31 deadline for delimitation of wards in urban bodies

BHUBANESWAR: With the municipal corporation and urban local body (ULB) polls scheduled to be held early next year, the state government has started the process for delimitation of wards and reservation of seats. The final notification on the redetermined wards and reserved seats will be published on October 31.

As per the schedule issued by the Housing and Urban Development department, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Rourkela municipal corporations are required to submit information relating to ward delimitation and seat reservation along with sketch maps indicating ward boundaries and the resolution by September 24.

The department will publish the draft notification on the proposed redetermination of ward boundaries and seat reservation on October 5, inviting objections and suggestions from the public. The last date for submission of objections and suggestions is October 14. The final notification will be published on October 31.

Similarly, the district collectors will publish the draft notification on ward delimitation and seat reservation for municipalities and NACs on September 24. The last date for submission of objections and suggestions is October 3.

The collectors will publish the preliminary notification on ward delimitation and seat reservation on October 7. Appeals against the preliminary notification will have to submitted to the department from October 7 to October 21.

The state government, as the appellate authority, will hear the appeals and take a final decision during the period from October 26 to October 28 following which the final notification on ward boundary and seat reservation will be published on October 31.