Senior OAS officer Arun Kumar Biswal detained over woman employee’s rape, assault complaint in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday detained additional secretary of the Commerce and Transport department, Arun Kumar Biswal, on charges of raping a woman employee.

The incident came to light after Biswal, a senior OAS officer, was reportedly in an inebriated state and created ruckus outside the woman’s house within Kharavela Nagar police limits on Thursday night. He then forcibly entered the house and physically assaulted her.

Biswal allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she informed the police. However, she managed to call the police, following which personnel arrived at the spot and took Biswal to Kharavela Nagar police station for questioning.

On Friday, the woman lodged a complaint with police, alleging that Biswal had forcibly entered her house on Thursday night and physically assaulted her. She also accused him of raping her on an earlier occasion and harassing her over the past few months.

Sources said Biswal was taken to Capital Hospital for medical examination where he complained of chest pain and is under observation. The complainant was taken to the hospital too, however, she refused to undergo a medical examination, they added.

Police said they have recorded the woman’s statement. Her statement will also be recorded in a court here. “A case was registered and the official detained. A thorough investigation has been launched into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly,” said additional CP Narasingha Bhol.

As per sources, Biswal told the investigators that the allegations levelled against him are false. A senior Transport department officer said the law will take its own course and Biswal will be punished, if found guilty.