Bhubaneswar's SAI International School launches 4 student-led magazines

BHUBANESWAR: SAI International School on Friday launched four student-led magazines - SAI Arthashastra, Vistarika, Aitihya and Chakravyuh.

The magazines were launched in presence of editor of Dharitri and Orissa Post and former MP Tathagata Satpathy, SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo, among others.

Covering economics and sustainability; careers and future readiness; history and heritage; and politics, public policy and global affairs, the publications provide students with a platform to research, write, analyse and engage with real-world issues beyond the classroom, said officials.

Satpathy appreciated the initiative and said, “A publication is not simply about putting words on paper; it is about learning to observe, question and make sense of what is happening around us. It is encouraging to see students taking that responsibility so early. These magazines give them a wonderful opportunity to develop the habits of research, reflection and expression.”

Sahoo said, “The initiative reflects SAI International’s emphasis on research, independent thinking, communication and real-world learning, enabling students to become researchers, writers, thinkers and storytellers.”