Odisha Forest department to now remove tigress Jamuna’s radio collar as battery runs out of life

BHUBANESWAR: After Zeenat, the Forest department has now decided to remove the radio collar of tigress Jamuna, who had been introduced in the Similipal landscape from Maharashtra under the big cat supplementation programme, as the device’s battery has reportedly gone dead.

Sources said the Balasore Wildlife Division has received instructions from the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management to initiate steps in this regard.

Jamuna, who has settled in the Kuldiha landscape of Similipal since December 2024, was being tracked by the field functionaries through the radio collar and VHF tracking system. However, ever since the radio collar stopped working, she is being tracked through indirect sightings for the past few weeks.

A forest official said they have been unable to track Jamuna’s movement through the radio collar for nearly two months now.

“The last indirect sighting of the tigress was made around a week back. Field staff are tracking her movement through indirect signs such as pug mark, prey kill etc,” he said adding, Jamuna had been photo-captured through camera trapping around one-and-a-half months back.

Sources said following the direction from the STR management, the Balasore Wildlife Division has already started efforts to remove the collar, which will be done remotely. According to sources, no tranquilisation is required for the process. Even if the battery is completely drained, the radio collar retains enough power to get remotely unlocked.