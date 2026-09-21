Odisha: Police restricted from posting sensitive photos, videos online

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has issued a fresh order restricting police personnel from taking photos or videos of sensitive areas and sharing them on social media platforms without prior permission from the competent authority.

The directive was issued keeping in view the social media posting by a few police personnel during their duties. Issuing the order, Twin City Commissionerate Police noted that some police personnel had been sharing videos relating to their duties, deployment and workplace on social media and other public platforms.

“In some cases, such videos inadvertently reveal confidential information and sensitive locations of vital institutions. Such lapses may lead to breach of security and expose sensitive information to the public domain, thereby increasing security challenges in the future,” it stated.

Accordingly, it has directed that police personnel deployed at vital installations, including Lok Bhavan, Lok Seva Bhawan, Lingaraj temple, Assembly premises, High Court, RBI and other sensitive installations will not take photographs or record videos using any electronic device for any purpose without prior permission from the competent authority.

The in-charge concerned of all important installations were also ordered to strictly monitor and prevent such practices. The Commissionerate Police also warned that any violation of the order will be viewed seriously and appropriate action taken against personnel found breaching the instructions.