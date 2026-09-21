Rs 17 lakh meant for house lost, man ends life in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A man allegedly died by suicide after setting himself on fire, distressed that the Rs 17 lakh he had given an acquaintance for arranging a house in the capital was not returned.

Chandrasekharpur police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the case. The victim, Ashwini Kumar Tandia, was under severe mental stress after Ashish Kumar Das, prime accused in the case, neither arranged the house nor returned the money despite repeated demands, police said.

Ashish is absconding, while his brother-in-law Prabhas Panda alias Jubli (41), a resident of Balasore district, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case.

Police said Ashwini allegedly set himself on fire near Kamala Plaza, where Ashish resides, on Saturday. Local residents rushed him to Capital Hospital with severe burn injuries. He was later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack and subsequently to AIIMS Bhubaneswar where he died at around 1.30 am.

A case was registered following a complaint lodged by Ashwini’s brother Manoj Kumar Tandia, a resident of Mahabir Basti. Manoj alleged that Ashish, a resident of Kamala Plaza, had taken around Rs 17 lakh from Ashwini after promising to arrange a house for him but failed to do so or return the money.

He further alleged that Ashish and his associates subjected Ashwini to mental harassment, which drove him to take the extreme step.