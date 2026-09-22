17 new PG medical seats approved for six government health institutes in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) has granted recognition to postgraduate medical programmes at six government medical institutions in the state.

The Board has permitted opening of 17 new seats in paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, anaesthesiology and medicine. Five district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) - Jagatsinghpur, Jeypore in Koraput, Phulbani in Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Rayagada - have received recognition to offer diploma programmes in paediatrics. Each hospital will have two seats, taking the total to 10.

The Jagatsinghpur DHH has also been granted recognition for a diploma programme in obstetrics and gynaecology with two seats, while the DHH at Angul will have one seat in the same discipline.

In addition, Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput has received NBEMS recognition for four diplomate of national board (DNB) seats - two each in anaesthesiology and medicine.

The expansion of postgraduate training capacity at district-level hospitals will increase the availability of specialist doctors, particularly in underserved and remote areas. It will also allow doctors undergoing postgraduate training to gain experience in district hospitals where a large section of the population accesses secondary healthcare.

Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said the recognition is an important step towards developing government hospitals as centres for quality medical education and specialist training.

“The recognition of health institutions in Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Rayagada and Angul is an encouraging step in this direction. It will create more opportunities for producing specialist doctors in the state and play an important role in taking quality healthcare closer to the people,” Mahaling said.

Congratulating the medical colleges, district hospitals, doctors, nursing officers and other healthcare personnel associated with the achievement, he said the government will continue to strengthen medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.