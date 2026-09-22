After jail superintendent's arrest, ex-jailor alleges threat to withdraw case

CUTTACK: Hours after senior jail superintendent of Choudwar Circle Jail Sujit Kumar Roul was arrested in connection with last year’s jailbreak incident, former jailor of the prison, Santoshini Dash, lodged a fresh complaint on Sunday night alleging that she was being pressurised and threatened to withdraw the previous case against the former.

Roul was arrested on Sunday evening based on Dash’s previous complaint in which she had accused him of manipulating the minute book and prison records and forging her signature. However, she has now lodged a fresh complaint alleging that Roul was trying to intimidate her into withdrawing the case.

“Roul is using his contacts inside the department and outside to coerce me into such an agreement (copy enclosed) and after receiving such obnoxious messages, when I had no alternative but to block him, he is trying to contact me from various sources inside the department and outside,” Dash stated in her complaint.

She also claimed that she has been offered that if she agreed to withdraw her earlier complaint, certain favourable departmental proceedings, including her reinstatement/posting would be considered.

Stating that she had never made the said complaint with any ulterior motive, Dash expressed concern that such attempts may affect free and independent investigation.