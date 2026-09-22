After jail superintendent's arrest, ex-jailor alleges threat to withdraw case

CUTTACK: Hours after senior jail superintendent of Choudwar Circle Jail Sujit Kumar Roul was arrested in connection with last year’s jailbreak incident, former jailor of the prison, Santoshini Dash, lodged a fresh complaint on Sunday night alleging that she was being pressurised and threatened to withdraw the previous case against the former.
Roul was arrested on Sunday evening based on Dash’s previous complaint in which she had accused him of manipulating the minute book and prison records and forging her signature. However, she has now lodged a fresh complaint alleging that Roul was trying to intimidate her into withdrawing the case.
“Roul is using his contacts inside the department and outside to coerce me into such an agreement (copy enclosed) and after receiving such obnoxious messages, when I had no alternative but to block him, he is trying to contact me from various sources inside the department and outside,” Dash stated in her complaint.
She also claimed that she has been offered that if she agreed to withdraw her earlier complaint, certain favourable departmental proceedings, including her reinstatement/posting would be considered.
Stating that she had never made the said complaint with any ulterior motive, Dash expressed concern that such attempts may affect free and independent investigation.
“This may be treated seriously. I reiterate that I am ready and willing to cooperate with the investigation and place before the investigating officer all relevant documents and information in my possession. This complaint is being submitted in good faith solely to protect the integrity of the criminal investigation and to place the above facts on the official records,” Dash alleged, further requesting the Choudwar IIC to treat it as an FIR for the integrity of criminal proceedings.
Police said they received Dash’s complaint at around 11.15 pm on Sunday and were looking into the allegations. Meanwhile, DG, Prisons and Correctional Services Sushant Kumar Nath on Monday visited the Choudwar Circle Jail where Roul has been kept as under-trial prisoner (UTP) following his arrest. Nath, however, refused to comment on his visit to the jail.