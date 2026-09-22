Final fare set to rise as BMC mulls cremation price hike

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to hike the cremation charges at its crematoriums in the city.

Officials in the revenue wing of the civic body said a proposal to this effect was taken up in the corporation meeting on Monday. The proposal has been approved, paving way for likely revision of the rates in the near future.

Currently, the civic body charges Rs 2,000 per body for gas-based cremation. However, considering the prevailing market prices of PNG and LPG, the civic body has planned to revise cremation charges at different crematoriums. Under the proposal, each cremation at the Dharma Vihar and Aiginia crematoriums will cost Rs 3,000, including Rs 200 towards operation and maintenance (O&M) charges.

At the Satyanagar and Jalimunda crematoriums, the proposed cremation fee will be around Rs 4,500 per cremation, including Rs 200 towards O&M. For cremations carried out using firewood, BMC has planned to collect Rs 3,000 per body, including Rs 500 towards O&M charges.

The corporation has also proposed that the O&M charges collected at each crematorium be managed through a dedicated bank account.

Meanwhile, the BMC has proposed charges for cremation of small animals at its newly-opened gas-based pet crematorium in Palasuni area. As per the proposal, the total cost of cremating a small animal will be around Rs 3,045 per cremation.

Private pet owners will be charged Rs 1,000, while the remaining Rs 2,045 will be borne by BMC from its own funds. For small animals brought through the city health officer, BMC, the entire cremation cost of Rs 3,045 will be borne by the civic body.