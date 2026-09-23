Arrested jail superintendent Raul shifted to SCB hospital after feeling unwell

CUTTACK: Arrested senior jail superintendent Sujit Kumar Raul was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital from Choudwar Circle Jail after he complained of uneasiness on Monday night.
Interestingly, this comes after former jailor Santoshini Dash lodged a fresh complaint on Sunday night alleging she was being pressurised and threatened to withdraw the case against Raul.
Sources said after his arrest on Sunday evening, Raul was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate, First Class (JMFC), Tangi. However, the court rejected his bail plea after which he was remanded in judicial custody and kept in ward no-58 of Choudwar Circle Jail.
Later on Monday evening, Raul was admitted to the jail hospital after he complained of uneasiness. He was subsequently shifted to SCB MCH in the night amid tight security. Earlier that noon, DG, Prisons and Correctional Services Sushant Kumar Nath had visited the jail and reportedly remained there for over three hours.
The arrested jail superintendent was first admitted to the non-trauma casualty after which he was shifted to the medicine ward of the hospital. Sources, however, alleged shifting Raul to the hospital was just a conspiracy by the higher authorities to help him secure bail on medical grounds or avoid staying in the prison.
On the other hand, police have started preparing documents supporting Raul’s alleged tampering with prison records and forging Dash’s signature in an attempt to shift responsibility in connection with last year’s October 2 jailbreak incident, to be produced in court.
A senior police officer said Raul was on leave from September 27 to October 1 last year and was scheduled to join duty on October 2. However, he reportedly joined duty on October 3 at around 1.45 pm and allegedly manipulated the jail records, including the in-out register and the minute book.
“Despite direction from the High Court, Raul is yet to hand over the minute book wherein he had allegedly forged former jailor Dash’s signature. The seized in-out register and CCTV footage are sufficient evidence to frame charge sheet against him,” the police officer said.