Arrested jail superintendent Raul shifted to SCB hospital after feeling unwell

CUTTACK: Arrested senior jail superintendent Sujit Kumar Raul was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital from Choudwar Circle Jail after he complained of uneasiness on Monday night.

Interestingly, this comes after former jailor Santoshini Dash lodged a fresh complaint on Sunday night alleging she was being pressurised and threatened to withdraw the case against Raul.

Sources said after his arrest on Sunday evening, Raul was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate, First Class (JMFC), Tangi. However, the court rejected his bail plea after which he was remanded in judicial custody and kept in ward no-58 of Choudwar Circle Jail.

Later on Monday evening, Raul was admitted to the jail hospital after he complained of uneasiness. He was subsequently shifted to SCB MCH in the night amid tight security. Earlier that noon, DG, Prisons and Correctional Services Sushant Kumar Nath had visited the jail and reportedly remained there for over three hours.

The arrested jail superintendent was first admitted to the non-trauma casualty after which he was shifted to the medicine ward of the hospital. Sources, however, alleged shifting Raul to the hospital was just a conspiracy by the higher authorities to help him secure bail on medical grounds or avoid staying in the prison.