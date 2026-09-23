Odisha HC defers OCA election plea hearing to Sept 28

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday deferred to September 28 the hearing on a petition challenging the postponement of elections to the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), which were due in October 2025.

Justice MS Sahoo adjourned the matter after an interlocutory application (IA) was filed seeking a stay on the proceedings before the High Court.

The IA was filed by OCA joint secretary Prabhat Kumar Bhol, invoking Section 10 of the Civil Procedure Code, which deals with parallel proceedings involving the same issue.

Senior advocate Gautam Mukherjee, appearing for Bhol, submitted that the applicability of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 to cricket bodies is already under consideration by the Supreme Court. He sought a stay of the HC proceedings until the apex court decides the issue.

The petitioner Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, claiming to represent Cuttack-based Sunrise Club, had challenged the OCA general body’s February 22 decision to defer the elections.

The general body had cited uncertainty over the applicability of the 2025 sports governance law. The High Court has asked the petitioner to file his response to the IA, while other parties have also been given an opportunity to state their position. The IA will be considered on September 28.

The OCA’s last full-fledged elections were held in October 2022. Following the resignation of then president Pranab Prakash Das, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty was elected unopposed as president in February 2025.