Odisha H&UD dept to prepare plan for urban heatwave, flood management

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development department is set to work out a comprehensive action plan to tackle urban heatwave, and improve flood preparedness and stormwater drainage system in major cities and towns across the state.

A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by H&UD additional chief secretary Usha Padhee. The meeting focused on preparing a coordinated and implementation-oriented framework for strengthening urban preparedness and resilience against rising temperature and flood-like situation.

Discussions were held on preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), funding arrangements, capacity building, technical support and institutional mechanisms for implementation of the required measures. The focus was on all six municipal corporations as well as important major towns in other urban local bodies (ULBs), particularly areas requiring priority interventions.

During the meeting, Padhee stressed the need to bring all relevant stakeholders on board and develop a clear action plan with defined responsibilities and timelines for the purpose.

She emphasised the importance of identifying key stakeholders, including the Central Water Commission (CWC) and other expert agencies concerned and bringing them together on a common platform to improve flood preparedness in urban areas.

The H&UD ACS also called for identification of hotspots requiring immediate intervention for heatwave management in ULBs, along with a set of common interventions that can be undertaken across urban areas.