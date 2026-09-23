Odisha water management model showcased at International meet

BHUBANESWAR: The state has showcased its integrated water resources management model, including climate-resilient irrigation and agriculture initiatives, at the 9th India International Water Week (IIWW) 2026 being held in New Delhi.

The state is participating as a partner state in the five-day international event on the theme ‘Climate Resilient Water Management’ at Bharat Mandapam from September 22 to 26. Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil inaugurated the Odisha pavilion.

The Odisha pavilion showcases the state’s irrigation infrastructure and measures for efficient water use, water security and climate resilience. These include soil-moisture sensors, integrated rice-fish farming, alternate wetting and drying systems and different varieties of paddy and pulse seeds aimed at promoting climate-resilient agriculture and improving water-use efficiency.

A dedicated model of the Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA) highlights the state’s approach to linking irrigation with agriculture, fisheries and livelihoods. Under the project, 538 minor irrigation tanks across 15 districts are being rehabilitated along with improved irrigation systems, climate-resilient and scientific farming practices, fisheries development and livelihood support.