Singer Sourin Bhatt faces arrest after police initiate steps to execute NBW

In the FIR, the woman had also alleged that apart from financially exploiting her, Bhatt had also harassed her sexually. Acting on the complaint, Mahila police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

The Cuttack SDJM Court had issued NBW against Bhatt on November 23, 2023 following which he had moved the High Court challenging it. The HC had then stayed execution of the warrant and Bhatt was directed to surrender before the lower court.

Though his counsel informed the HC that Bhatt would surrender before the lower court by August 20, he failed to do so. Taking note of the non-compliance, the HC vacated the stay on the NBW and directed the lower court to take steps to secure his appearance.

After the stay on the warrant was lifted, the Mahila police have sent an email to their Ballygunge counterpart in Kolkata, forwarding the NBW and relevant court directions, requesting the Kolkata police to arrest Bhatt and produce him in court.