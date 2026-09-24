Man beats wife to death using frying pan in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband using a frying pan after a heated exchange at their house in Brit Colony area in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Banasmita Swain (26). Police arrested her husband Sarbeswar Pradhan (32) in connection with the crime. They seized the blood-stained pan from the couple's bedroom.

According to Nayapalli police, the accused Sarbeswar was reportedly addicted to drugs and the couple had frequent fights over the matter.

The woman's body was sent to Capital Hospital for postmortem.

"A case of murder has been registered and further probe is underway," said an officer of Nayapalli police station.