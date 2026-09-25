Odisha Police seeks release of Rs 76 crore from government for CCTV restoration, upkeep

BHUBANESWAR: With hundreds CCTV cameras installed in police stations and outposts lying non-functional, Odisha Police has sought release of`76 crore from the government for their restoration and maintenance. The amount was earmarked for the CCTV surveillance system but had been surrendered in the 2025-26 financial year.

In a letter to the Home department, additional chief secretary, ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar requested a high-level meeting to deliberate upon the matter and consider the release of funds amounting to `76 crore under the supplementary budget for onward payment to the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) towards installation and maintenance of the CCTV system.

Official sources said CCTV cameras have been installed in 645 police stations and 263 police outposts across the state. During a meeting of police and Home department officials earlier in March this year, OCAC was requested to ensure that the CCTV cameras installed in all police stations and outposts of the state remain fully operational.

However, as many as 795 CCTV cameras in police stations and 33 in outposts were found to be offline as on September 17. As per the Supreme Court’s guidelines, CCTV cameras are required to be maintained in fully-functional condition round-the-clock.