Rain heaps misery on Cuttack, uproots many trees, triggers severe waterlogging

CUTTACK: Heavy rain in the impact of a deep depression lashed Cuttack city on Thursday afternoon, causing infrastructure damage at a few places, besides uprooting trees and electric poles and worsening the long-standing issue of waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Several people, including a scooter rider, escaped with minor injuries after a huge branch of a roadside mango tree broke in the impact of the rains and fell on the road near the mortuary of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Bystanders said on hearing a cracking sound from the tree, they ran away from the spot. Moments later, the tree branch gave in, completely damaging the two-wheeler parked under it. Later, fire services personnel from SCB fire station cut the tree and cleared the road, restoring communication that was briefly disrupted due to the incident.

At Buxi Bazar, a huge cassia tora tree uprooted in front of the state police headquarters, hindering communication and snapping power supply. Though fire services personnel cut the tree and cleared the area, electricity was yet to be restored till reports last came in as an electric pole too, was ripped out of the ground during the incident. Another tree was uprooted in Krushak Bazar locality following which fire services personnel reached the spot and initiated efforts to clear it off the road.

Similarly, a portion of the footpath measuring 30 feet caved in along the guard wall of Mahanadi river, in front of the State Maritime Museum at Jobra owing to the continuous showers.