Cuttack food safety officer transferred

CUTTACK: Food safety officer, Cuttack (rural) Amita Das has been transferred to Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district in connection with the recent paneer adulteration case reported from Niali area.

The action came after the recent test report received from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratory (NABL) in Haryana revealed presence of starch, maida and detergent in the paneer and cottage cheese supplied from Niali to Cuttack city.

While Das has been transferred to Rairangpur, food safety officer, Rairangpur Soumyakant Naik has been posted in Cuttack.

Issuing an order, food safety commissioner Poma Tudu said in order to keep vigil on noxious food and other contraventions under Food Safety and Standard Act, Rules & Regulations, the following food safety officers are deployed to the below place of posting due to administrative exigency.

“They are deemed to be relieved with immediate effect and are to join their new place of posting on or before September 28, 2026,” the order stated.