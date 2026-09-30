Bhubaneswar, Puri to be model sanitation cities

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar and Puri are among the 50 cities picked across the country under the Centre's 'Pragati 50' initiative for their transformation as model sanitation cities.

H&UD department officials said the two cities have been selected by the MoHUA under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 of which 'Pragati 50' is a part.The initiative aims to transform the selected cities into model sanitation cities through focused monitoring, structured handholding and accelerated implementation of interventions in solid waste management, used water management, sanitation, cleanliness and citizen participation.

The 50 cities, selected from 24 states and Union Territories, will serve as models of good practices for other urban centres. Joining the virtual nationwide launch of the initiative by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and H&UD Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra highlighted Odisha's ongoing efforts in waste-to-value initiatives, including the establishment of compressed biogas plants in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, with support through Oil India's CSR.

"Waste-to-Charcoal initiatives are also being pursued in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack," Mahapatra said. PRAGATI 50 will be implemented in the state in close coordination with MoHUA and ULBs concerned.