Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat, search operations underway

A few schools in Chandigarh were placed on alert on Monday after they received bomb threat emails, triggering large-scale search operations by the police.

According to officials, police teams were immediately dispatched to the affected schools, where thorough inspections of the premises were carried out.

“We reached the schools as soon as the information was received. A detailed search is in progress, and nothing suspicious has been found so far. Parents have been advised not to panic,” a police official said.

The incident follows a series of similar threats reported in recent weeks across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. In many of those cases, including threats sent to schools and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the warnings were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the emails.

(With inputs from PTI)