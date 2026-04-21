Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 20 crore in cryptocurrency scam

CHANDIGARH: A Ludhiana-based businessman has allegedly been duped of Rs 20 crore in a sophisticated cryptocurrency scam that began with a Facebook friend request and is described as one of the biggest cyber scams reported in Punjab till date.

Sources said that the victim identified by the police as Jagdeep Singla, was reportedly targeted in May last year after receiving a friend request from a profile under the name 'Anamika Roy' on Facebook.

What started as casual online interaction soon turned into a calculated financial trap. The alleged accused gradually gained his trust and introduced him to cryptocurrency trading, promising high returns through an 'international platform.'

Singla was then connected to other alleged members of the syndicate impersonating to represent customer support of a platform named 'Coinex'.

He was told to create an e-wallet on a website named 'Konex VIP 2', which appeared to be a legitimate trading platform but was allegedly a cloned interface designed to deceive and was later found to be fake but closely mimicked a legitimate trading platform, said sources.

The case has been registered under Sections 318, 336, 61(2) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 66D of the IT Act on the complaint of Jagdeep Singal of Aggar Nagar, Ludhiana, against unidentified accused.

He has sought a high-level investigation, demanding the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).