Activist seeks intervention after Brussels auction of Jeanneret-designed Chandigarh heritage furniture

CHANDIGARH: Thirteen lots of Chandigarh heritage furniture designed by Swiss-French architect Pierre Jeanneret were auctioned in Brussels on Tuesday by auction house PIASA for an estimated total value of €196,000 to €290,000 (approximately Rs 2.13 crore to Rs 3.16 crore).

This is not the first time Chandigarh's heritage furniture has been auctioned abroad, with such sales continuing for decades.

Concerned over the unchecked auction of heritage furniture linked to Chandigarh in foreign countries, heritage activist Ajay Jagga has sought immediate diplomatic intervention to halt the sale of such items to private collectors worldwide. He said the furniture was being auctioned abroad "without any resistance from the Indian Government or its missions".

The latest sale was flagged by Chandigarh-based lawyer and heritage activist Ajay Jagga, a member of an apex heritage committee set up by the Chandigarh Administration to inventory, trace and prevent the illicit trafficking of iconic mid-century modern heritage furniture.

Jagga sent a representation to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking urgent diplomatic intervention before the auction concluded.

He sought sensitisation of Indian missions abroad, a formal advisory to monitor international auction houses, a coordinated mechanism involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India, and a domestic probe into how marked government assets continue to leave the country.

Jagga noted that, unlike some earlier instances, the Brussels lots carried no visible inventory numbers, even though their institutional provenance was openly declared in the auction catalogue.