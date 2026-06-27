Akal Takht Jathedar urges Uttarakhand govt to act against 'disruptive elements'

CHANDIGARH: Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Saturday urged the Uttarakhand government to take strict action against a leader of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal over alleged anti-Sikh remarks.

He alleged that Uttarakhand Kranti Dal leader Ashish Negi's statement clearly reflected "deep-rooted anti-Sikh hatred" in the minds of certain disruptive elements.

Referring to the viral video, Gargaj urged the state government to act against those responsible and ensure the safety of Sikhs visiting Uttarakhand. He said such individuals pose a serious threat to the country's peace, harmony, and communal brotherhood.

Expressing concern over what he described as repeated attempts by some individuals in Uttarakhand to question Sikhs' right to wear the Kakaars, he said that if Sikhs and Punjabis travel to Uttarakhand, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the state government.

Gargaj alleged that some local individuals first targeted Sikhs on pilgrimage over their religious symbols and attire, and later communalised the issue, creating tensions between the two communities. He urged the government to identify those responsible and take strict action. He warned that if such behaviour continued unchecked, Sikhs might be compelled to reconsider travelling to Uttarakhand.

He said Ashish Negi should not forget that he is openly challenging the Sikh community, whose sacrifices and martyrdom played a major role in enabling the country to enjoy freedom. Gargaj warned that such statements could have serious consequences. He also directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to initiate legal proceedings in Amritsar against Negi over his alleged threats and anti-Sikh remarks made in the viral video.