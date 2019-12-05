Home Cities Chennai

Tuning in with singing legends

While Yesudas has been singing for over five decades, SPB has been enthralling music lovers for four decades and Chitra for the last three decades or more.

Singers KS Chitra, KJ Yesudas and SP Balu at Legends Live in Concert curtain raiser event  S Senbagapandiyan

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The trio is known as Singing Legends. South India literally worships the ground they tread on, thanks to the enormous talent they possess and their ability to have mesmerised us with their vocals for over a few decades. Yet, they sat on the dais like anxious school kids about to appear for their board exam. “Yes, we are all scared. BAYAM!,” said KJ Yesudas animatedly, the senior-most singer, stroking his white, flowing beard and adjusting his white silk kurta. Sitting next to him was SP Balasubrahmanyam, aka SPB for the south film industry and millions of his fans, also added to that saying, “Maaku bayanga vundi (we are scared).”

The softspoken KS Chitra, whose mellifluous voice has touched many lives joined the two stalwarts to announce that while they are being hailed as musical legends, each of them were anxious, nervous and downright scared at the thought of performing to thousands of fans at LB Stadium as part of Legends Live in Concert, which was held on November 30. “It is this anxiety to excel, to perform better and deliver a flawless rendition every single time we sing that makes us what we are and why you love us,” said SPB, answering questions on the process they adopt when they have to sing live to a rather restless crowd.

Yet, they say they would never dream of stepping out to sing without having practised. “We are eternal students, learning every day. There is no such thing called perfection and every time I sing, I feel I can better this. Hence, no matter for how many decades I have been singing, it feels like I am a debut artiste,” said Yesudas, speaking to the media. SPB is known for improvising songs impromptu based on the audience reaction. Can we hope for the same? “We love to change and improvise but you folks never allow us. In Carnatic music, the rasikas enjoy it when we give those twists and tweaks. But I think film music fans like it the way they have heard it at first. So we will remain loyal to film music for now,” said Yesudas. Adding to the improvisation bit, SPB and Chitra chimed in to say, “Be it Carnatic classical or light or film music, the ingredients or the base premise is all the same. Imagine cooking Chinese or Indian.

It’s the same veggies and spices, but different styles. So is this. We are all adept at singing whatever we are expected to”. The legends also talked about the role of technology in music, how the new singers need to practice like in good old times to nurture their lung power and then use technology to better the original song. The event featured roughly 12 songs of each of them, a mix of old, new and some classics and super hits. “Hyderabadis are receptive and we will be giving them a taste of the music from the neighbouring states. KJ and I are singing together. Chitra and I will have duets and so will KJ and Chitra. But yes, I think we should think of having one together for the concert,” said SPB. The concert was organised by Eleven Point Two and Statts.The New Indian Express was the English print partner for the event.

