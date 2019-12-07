Home Cities Chennai

Turn on the lights, it’s Christmas!

Little fingers stuck on the beard of Santa Claus to complete his face.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:35 AM

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Christmas spirit was evident at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road as carols played in the background. A magnificent Christmas tree sat in the middle of the lobby along with a massive gingerbread house frosted with royal icing. Children from the A to Zee creativity carol group were scampering around, wearing Christmas caps, preparing to perform for the audience. Hotel guests also brought their children to enjoy the festivities. The entire lounge was filled with children between ages three and 10. Everyone had gathered for the tree lighting ceremony.

“The ceremony is held every year to kick off the festive season. This year we have the General Council of Russia, Oleg N Avdeev, gracing the occasion by lighting the tree,” said Supreet Roy, general manager of Novotel.

As the children from A to Zee Creativity sang Jingle Bells, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Holy Night, other children were given Christmas craft projects. Little fingers stuck on the beard of Santa Claus to complete his face. These were later strung up and displayed at the lounge.

Christmas goodies like apple pie, plum cake and red velvet cupcakes were served to tiny tots while sangria was served for adults. Savoury treats like avocado crostini, grilled veg pizza, BBQ pulled pork crostini, chicken salami sandwiches and coleslaw sandwiches were also served.

At last, the time had come to light up the Christmas tree. Adorned with baubles, snowflakes, candy canes, golden angels and topped with a bright red star, the tree sat in its glory awaiting to be lit. Avdeev and a few children from the A to Zee creativity choir flipped the switch on, which was received by a thunderous applause. The hotel also made a donation to the Blue Cross of India.

