Couple killed in road crash near Vayalur on ECR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident near Vayalur on ECR, a couple died on their return from a wedding after the car they were travelling in rammed a median and turned turtle in the wee hours on Monday. According to police, Abdul and Sujitha, residents of Gopalapuram, were on their way home on Sunday night after attending a wedding in Karaikal.

“At around 2 am, near Vayalur village, Abdul lost control of the vehicle and rammed it in the median. In the impact, the car turned turtle killing the couple on the spot,” said a police officer. The passersby who witnessed the accident informed police who rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent to government hospital. The police have registered a case.

Woman held for stealing gold chain

Chennai: The Madhavaram police had to travel all the way to Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh to nab a woman who stole a gold chain from a sexagenarian in Chennai. Police say the incident happened on December 3, when Jayaraj (62) was travelling by share auto with three other women passengers. Police tracked CCTV visuals of the passengers, and found out they were habitual offenders.

City police sensitise medical, nursing students

Chennai: In an effort to popularise the Kavalan SOS mobile application, especially in the wake of incidents of rape and murders that shook the country recently, the city police have been conducting sensitisation programmes on the application at government medical colleges. On Monday, the police officers demonstrated the app to medical and nursing students at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.