Path breaking problems 

Civic body’s cash crunch puts motorists’ lives at risk in north Chennai where most roads are pothole-ridden, lacking medians & traffic signals

Published: 12th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant Gate Road  P Jawahar

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Elephant Gate Road, a water tanker prepares to leave the Metro Water Station of Zone 5. Right outside, on the stretch that has not been patched up for over a year, is a huge pothole, which the driver has to manoeuvre carefully. His efforts go in vain as the vehicle hits the pothole, and a good amount of water spills over. This water wastage is just one of the issues owing to bad roads in north Chennai.

Danger zones
Motorists face a back-breaking experience on several roads in areas such as Vepery, Pulianthope, Elephant Gate and Otteri which were battered after the recent rains. Powder Mill Road, Pulianthope High Road and Basin Bridge Road are some of the stretches filled with massive potholes and bumps. These roads also facilitate connectivity to Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Mint, Old Washermenpet, Korukkupet and Tondiarpet. 

For motorists, these roads are a nightmare. Since the Basin Bridge Road connecting the bridge lacks a median, motorists end up going on the wrong side sometimes to avoid bumps, risking accident. Lakshmi Rani, a regular commuter on this road, said that the traffic on this stretch has increased only after the demolition of the Elephant Gate Bridge began. “This road was always in bad condition. As there is heavy influx of vehicles plying here due to diversions, it is high time the officials relay the roads,” she said.

The civic apathy is unspeakable in this area, which belongs to Zone 5 (Royapuram) of the Corporation. The roads lack signal and medians. The recently constructed stormwater drains here too are choked with overflowing sewage. Causing more danger, electric wires from the EB box run over the sewage, which is now a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Take diversion
According to the new traffic diversion plans following the demolition of Elephant Gate Bridge, vehicles heading to Demellows Road from Wall Tax Road are diverted through the Basin Bridge, which is dotted with many potholes and bumps. It has been more than one month since the civic body finished constructing stormwater drains along Raja Muthiah Road, which connects Elephant Gate to Vepery. But, the battered road, near Nehru Stadium, has still not been relaid or even patched up.

Sharp stones and loose gravel are scattered across this stretch. Despite having stormwater drains, this area faces severe water stagnation. Ironically, all these roads are close to the Corporation zonal office and even officials have to commute on these roads daily. When contacted, a Corporation official said that funds were a major reason for delay in road relaying. “Currently, we are only relaying small streets. Once adequate funds are released, we will look into the larger roads,” said the official.

Bumpy ride
Powder Mill Road, Pulianthope High Road, Elephant Bridge Road and Basin Bridge Road are some of the stretches filled with massive potholes and bumps. These roads connecting to Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Mint, Old Washermenpet, Korukkupet.

Comments

