Home Cities Chennai

A bonsai Christmas

Four potted bonsai trees sit pretty in four corners of Suseela Vergis’s drawing-room.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bonsai is a sustainable alternative to plastic X’mas trees

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four potted bonsai trees sit pretty in four corners of Suseela Vergis’s drawing-room. Two junipers, one casuarina, and one araucaria - each one-and-a-half feet. All are coniferous evergreen varieties that acclimatise well to the city’s weather conditions. They’ve been with her for the past 10 to 15 years and get specially dressed up for Christmas every year. 

Suseela Vergis , also known as the bonsai expert and lover of gardening, shares her thoughts on turning bonsai into a great Christmas accessory. “A bonsai isn’t any lesser than a traditional Christmas tree. It’s way better than having a plastic tree at home. Bonsais are easy to maintain, they’re within your reach, and convenient to keep in apartments. It looks great with or without decorations and requires only two to three hours of sunlight exposure every day. I have adorned mine this year with simple lights, bells, and baubles in a minimalist fashion.”

A Syrian Christian, Suseela grew up in central Travancore. She vividly remembers setting up the Christmas tree in her home at the beginning of her winter holidays begin. “The elders would chop branches of casuarina tree, put it in a pot, and keep it at the house. It lacked shape or beauty. We kids would craft stars out of bamboo leaves and adorn the tree with it and balloons. Kids these days don’t get to enjoy such simple pleasures. We were so connected to the traditions of the festivities. Everything was eco-friendly and there was no such thing made out of plastic,” she said. 

It’s never too late to switch over to sustainable alternatives.These readymade bonsai are available in nurseries ahead of Christmas. One can get creative with designing it. Suseela feels it’s an opportunity for the family to bond over arts and crafts and also get the kids involved. 

“The significance of the Christmas tree dates back to 1,000 years when it was kept at home by Egyptians and Europeans to mark the end of winter and arrival of spring. This was even before Christianity. Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition in the 16th century. It’s widely believed that Martin Luther King first added lighted candles to the tree when he was awed by the brilliance of stars twinkling amidst the trees while walking back home one day.

Queen Victoria is also said to be a lover of trees and would set up one every Christmas in Buckingham Palace. That’s how it became popular in American and western European countries. Indians got introduced to it by the British in the 1980s,” said Vergis.While pines, spruce, and fir are much-preferred options abroad, bonsai can be suitable for our conditions. They can also be a great gifting eco-friendly option for Christmas. 

Blooming celebrations
 Go for varieties like juniper, casuarina, or araucaria
 Can be shaped as per needs
 Can be potted and kept near windows in apartments
 Tiny decorative elements for bonsai are available in shops
 Bonsai are available in nurseries around the city

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp