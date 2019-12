Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on December 21

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas, to carry out maintenance work.

According to a statement from Tangedco, the power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.

Here is the list.

PERAMBUR: Tank Bund road 1, 2 & amp; main st, Nehru Jothi Nagar 1, 2 nd and main st, New Vazhaima Nagar, Krishnadoss road, Park st, Sasthiri Nagar, Egangipuram 1 to 4th and main st, Semaathamman colony 1 to 6th and main st, Thikaakulam, Strahans road, Part of Otteri, Strahans 1 to 5th lane, Cooks Road, Hyder garden 1 to 3 rd and main st, Eden garden st, Somasundhara nagar, Old Vahaima nagar, K.H.road, Subarayan 1 to 5th and main st, Chinna Babu, Othavadai st, Barracks road 1, 2nd st, Income Tax, Periyadharshini Quarters SS, C.R.garden st, Ramanujam garden st, C.S.Nagar, Dobi Kana st, Devaraj st, Arunachalam st, Venkatesapakthan st, Chinnathambi st, New st, Padavattamman koil st, Bricklin road, Kamaraj st, Thiru.Vi.Ka.st, SS Puram, Thideer nagar, Yemi st, New Manickam st, Venkatarathinam st, Chellappa st, Strahans road, Narayana Mudali st, Anumantharayan koil st, Valluvan st, Subrayan main and 4th 5th st, Income tax quarters, Barackks road 1st and 2nd st, Priyadarshini appts., Nallaiya naidu st, Chinna Babu st, Bashyam reddy 1st 2nd st, Subrayan st, Selvaperumal st, Santhiyappan st, KH road.

MANALI: Kamaraj salai, Chinnasekkadu, Baljipalayam, Padavattam street, Padasalai, Parthasarathy st, Rajasekar Nagar.

ALANDUR: MKN road, Asherkhana, Alandur main road, Railway station road, Market lane, GST road, Easwaran koil st, Madurai st, Karuneegar st, Erikarai and Adambakkam area, Velacherry road, Ponniamman koil st, Muthaiyal reddy st, Kuppusamy colony, Officer colony, Kakkan nagar, NGO colony, SBI colony, Mannadi amman and Pazhandi amman koil st, Race course area.