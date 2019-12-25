Home Cities Chennai

Busiest roads to make space under on-street parking system

Published: 25th December 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Citizens may soon find parking hassle-free even on busy roads as the Greater Chennai Corporation is all set to launch its on-street parking system. In the first phase, 7,667 parking slots will be demarcated in areas, including T Nagar, Purasaiwalkam, Anna Nagar, Adyar, Mylapore and Besant Nagar near the Marina and also on Wallajah Road and NSC Bose Road. Already, around 3,000 parking slots are in test phase. 

In total, 12,000 parking slots have been planned in the first phase, of which the official launch will be held soon, said corporation officials. Locations such as Khader Nawaz Khan roadand 100 feet road in Taramani have been classified as premium parking spaces and slots there will be charged Rs 40 an hour for four wheelers and Rs 10 an hour for two wheelers. In all other locations, parking of four wheelers will cost Rs 20 an hour and two wheelers will cost Rs 5 an hour. 

“Areas classified as premium parking areas are those that are not only busy streets but also where most people can afford to pay the additional charge. For instance, at 100 feet road in Taramani, most of those who will park vehicles will be from the IT sector, who can afford the charges,” said a corporation official. 
Public can download ‘GCC Smart Parking’ app, register and key in the location they are headed to, to check the number of parking slots available in the area. However, they may not be able to book slots beforehand. The parking fee can be paid online or in cash. 

“Parking fee may rise or decline based on demand. Availability of a few empty spots at each location will drastically reduce the time people spend searching for parking spaces, thereby reducing traffic congestions,”said Aswathy Dilip, senior programme manager at Institute for Transportation and Development Policy. 

How much
Locations such as Khader Nawaz Khan road and 100 feet road in Taramani have been classified as premium parking spaces and slots there will be charged `40 an hour for four wheelers and `10 an hour for two wheelers, whereas it will be `20 and `5 in other locations. 

