Troupes, tricks and treats: Great Bombay Circus back in Chennai after four years

RK Srividya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A satin blue curtain decorated with glittering silver stars is drawn in sync with thumping drum beats. A group of double pole acrobats come in to display their skills learned over time. On the ground, three clowns clamour for attention in the tent.

However, spectators, irrespective of their age, are focussed on what’s happening in front of them. Within minutes, their mouths are agape with incredulity and thunderous applause follows. “Ladies and gentlemen, here we are at the Great Bombay Circus, which is back in Chennai after four years of touring the country,” says an announcer. The Great Bombay Circus is in its 100th year.

All that a performer wishes for is appreciation from a larger audience, says circus veteran and animal trainer 74-year-old Pratap Singh. “Circus is very different without lions and tigers. In fact, it has lost its popularity after a ban was imposed on using wild animals to perform acts. It is high time that the government recognises the artists, who put their lives at risks to perform no-retake acts,” says Singh who came for the show with his great-granddaughter.

Although the Indianness of the circus is missing, the entertainment quotient is intact with a new set of items, says Nepali artiste Sabina. “In fact, we put in more efforts to make up for the missing wild animals.”Juggler Suraj Jadav has been associated with the circus for three generations now. He feels that a fast-paced lifestyle and shopping malls have taken over his audience. “We practice for hours every day to perform one trick. All that we want is a happy audience to stay motivated, and improvise our act.” His wife Poonam Jadav is also a troupe member.

Visitors can expect rola bola, clubs juggling, hat gymnastics, minicycle, double diabola, Russian hullahoop and colour water acts. Kids are sure to be delighted by the acts of camels, horses, dogs and a variety of birds.For 20-year-old Afra from Purasawalkam, with circus comes childhood nostalgia. “I came here with eight members of my family to meet the real-life heroes and encourage them. Of course, we miss animals. But, one must watch the show to see how artistes from across the globe have been roped in to give us a one-of-its-kind experience.” She also wants the kids to know that dogs in the circus learn Math!

A visit to the circus is a memorable surprise gift for eight-year-old Navya from Thiruvallur. “The moment I saw a poster of the circus, I decided to give a new experience to my daughter. She thoroughly enjoyed the show, especially the dog act and the spider act on a large wheel,” says her father Viswanathan.Event coordinator Shajilal expects 4,000 visitors a day as children are on their holidays and the city is on a celebration mode to welcome the New Year.

“We have three shows a day that lasts over two hours. Over 200 artistes from Manipur, Kerala, Nepal, China, Russia and Ethiopia perform about 35 acts. Probably, it could be the last year that this circus is put up on the SIAA Grounds as the Railway Department has taken up the land to construct a complex. It is sad that Chennai does not have many big grounds to host circus in the coming days,” says proprietor of the company KM Sanjeev.