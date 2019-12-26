156 booked for racing, over 80 bikes seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown during the wee hours of Wednesday, the police arrested 156 racers and seized more than 80 bikes. The police booked cases against the racers.On Tuesday night, the police set traps at Mylapore, Royapettah and near the Marina. Personnel from both Law and Order and traffic wings were deployed around Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, Radhakrishnan Salai, GST Road and Sardar Patel Road.

Inspector Baskar of the Royapettah station said, “The Whites Road and Westcott Road have been the connecting roads for racers as they go past Anna Salai. We set a trap near the Tower Clock. While the police barricaded all main junctions from the Marina, the racers had to cross the Clock Tower to reach Pattulos Road. Since it was a turn, they did not know police were waiting for them.”

Similar traps were set at Mylapore and near the Kannagi statue, said the police. While 126 people were booked under section 336 of IPC (Endangering life or personal safety of others) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed), 30 people were booked under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for offences such as overspeeding, rash and negligent driving and racing.

Police said all men were released on station bail and asked to collect their vehicles after they were produced in court.