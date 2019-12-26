Home Cities Chennai

156 booked for racing, over 80 bikes seized

In a major crackdown during the wee hours of Wednesday, the police arrested 156 racers and seized more than 80 bikes. The police booked cases against the racers.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Seized vehicles parked at Marina Police Station

Seized vehicles parked at Marina Police Station. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown during the wee hours of Wednesday, the police arrested 156 racers and seized more than 80 bikes. The police booked cases against the racers.On Tuesday night, the police set traps at Mylapore, Royapettah and near the Marina. Personnel from both Law and Order and traffic wings were deployed around Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, Radhakrishnan Salai, GST Road and Sardar Patel Road.

Inspector Baskar of the Royapettah station said, “The Whites Road and Westcott Road have been the connecting roads for racers as they go past Anna Salai. We set a trap near the Tower Clock. While the police barricaded all main junctions from the Marina, the racers had to cross the Clock Tower to reach Pattulos Road. Since it was a turn, they did not know police were waiting for them.”

Similar traps were set at Mylapore and near the Kannagi statue, said the police.  While 126 people were booked under section 336 of IPC (Endangering life or personal safety of others) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed), 30 people were booked under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for offences such as overspeeding, rash and negligent driving and racing.

Police said all men were released on station bail and asked to collect their vehicles after they were produced in court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp