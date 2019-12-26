Home Cities Chennai

Plans proposed to decongest Poonamallee stretch

The report also highlights encroachment of pedestrian facilities on EVR Periyar Salai by commercial activities and absence of a footpath in internal roads.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The final draft report of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) has identified Poonamallee for Area-wise Traffic Management plan based on land use, increasing traffic conditions, considering large volume of pedestrian footfall and accident blackspots, it is learnt.  

Developments are concentrated around Poonamallee bus terminus. The dense commercial developments are observed on Avadi-Poonamallee Highway at the entrance of  existing bus terminus, spreading on both east and west along this highway. Poonamallee connects to Porur and Thirumazhisai on the east and west via EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) and to Avadi and Mangadu on the North and South. The report states that Outer Ring Road (ORR) intersects Poonamallee High Road at 1.2 km from the bus terminus. North bound freight traffic is expected to come down on Poonamallee Bypass after completion of dedicated ORR till Minjur.

The report also highlights encroachment of pedestrian facilities on EVR Periyar Salai by commercial activities and absence of a footpath in internal roads.

“Two roads have been proposed as one-way streets. Theradi Street at the exit side of bus terminus is small to handle two-way traffic and gets choked adding to chaotic driving conditions caused by on-street parking. It is proposed to have unidirectional traffic from terminus exit to Poonamallee High Road and have other direction on Temple Road from Poonamalle High Road towards Nambi Street,” the report states.

“Violations have to be penalised for traffic disobedience. Highlighting on-street parking menace, the report stresses on need for organised parking lot. It also observes that a few parking lots are operational at Poonamallee bus terminus. There are no parking lots are observed in or near the commercial areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp