Plans proposed to decongest Poonamallee stretch

CHENNAI: The final draft report of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) has identified Poonamallee for Area-wise Traffic Management plan based on land use, increasing traffic conditions, considering large volume of pedestrian footfall and accident blackspots, it is learnt.

Developments are concentrated around Poonamallee bus terminus. The dense commercial developments are observed on Avadi-Poonamallee Highway at the entrance of existing bus terminus, spreading on both east and west along this highway. Poonamallee connects to Porur and Thirumazhisai on the east and west via EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) and to Avadi and Mangadu on the North and South. The report states that Outer Ring Road (ORR) intersects Poonamallee High Road at 1.2 km from the bus terminus. North bound freight traffic is expected to come down on Poonamallee Bypass after completion of dedicated ORR till Minjur.

The report also highlights encroachment of pedestrian facilities on EVR Periyar Salai by commercial activities and absence of a footpath in internal roads.

“Two roads have been proposed as one-way streets. Theradi Street at the exit side of bus terminus is small to handle two-way traffic and gets choked adding to chaotic driving conditions caused by on-street parking. It is proposed to have unidirectional traffic from terminus exit to Poonamallee High Road and have other direction on Temple Road from Poonamalle High Road towards Nambi Street,” the report states.

“Violations have to be penalised for traffic disobedience. Highlighting on-street parking menace, the report stresses on need for organised parking lot. It also observes that a few parking lots are operational at Poonamallee bus terminus. There are no parking lots are observed in or near the commercial areas.