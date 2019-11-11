Home Cities Chennai

Untreated sewage let into sea at Chennai's Kasimedu beach irks fishermen

Sewage could be seen gushing out in large volumes from a big pipe placed under the road with the black liquid let a foul odour.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Along Kasimedu rock beach, raw sewage is being let into the sea near Cherian nagar

Along Kasimedu rock beach, raw sewage is being let into the sea near Cherian nagar| D Sampath Kumar

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Besides effluents from industries which have been contaminating the ocean and soil for many decades, it is now untreated sewage being let into the sea at Kasimedu beach. When Express visited one such spot along Kasimedu rock beach near Cherian Nagar, sewage could be seen gushing out in large volumes from a big pipe placed under the road. The black liquid let a foul odour similar to raw sewage.

Local fishermen said before the harbour was built, sewage was similarly let into sea near Power Kuppam, two kilometres away. They also added that the same thing was happening at Tiruvottriyur too. "This has been happening for many years now. We are fed up complaining to the authorities. As Royapuram sewage pumping station does not have the capacity to treat the  sewage generated, most of it is let into sea directly like this. At Kathivakkam, tankers empty raw sewage into the sea," said Soundar A, a fishermen leader. Other fishermen attributed the loss of marine life in shallow waters to constant mixing of sewage into the sea.

"Earlier, we used to catch smaller fish just one or two miles into the sea. Now, we have to travel much deeper. Sewage has either killed all fish near the shore or chased them away. Fish are not available even near Powerkuppam. The effect of this is long-lasting even if sewage inflow is stopped," said Veeramani.
An official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said whether sewage or any other liquid is treated or not, no organisation is allowed to discharge it into the sea.

"A decade ago, we used to give permission for disposal of treated effluents into the sea. But, that is not the case anymore. We will look into this issue," the official said.A senior Metro Water official said they were not aware of this problem before. "It could be surplus sewage coming from pumping station or residents, who do not have sewerage connections, could be letting it out this way causing this serious issue. We will plug this by next week once we identify the source," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasimedu beach Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Royapuram sewage pumping station Chennai sewage treatment
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp