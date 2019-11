Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on November 15

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas.

According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.

RA PURAM: RA Puram 1st Main Road,RA Puram 2nd Main Road,RA Puram 3rd Main Road, RA Puram 4th Main Road,RA Puram 5th Main Road, RA Puram 6th Main Road, RA Puram 7th Main Road, RA Puram 1st Cross Street, RA Puram 2nd Cross Street, RA Puram 3rd Cross Street, RA Puram 4th Cross Street, RK Nagar 1st Street, RK Nagar 2nd Street, RK Nagar 1st Cross Street, RK Nagar 2nd Cross Street, RK Nagar 3rd Cross Street, RK Nagar 4th Cross Street, Green ways Road, Bishop Garden, Bishop Garden Extn, Bagyarathi Street, Vishwanathan Street, Kamarajar Salai, Chamiers Road, Co-operative Colony, Sri Ram Nagar North, South and West, Boat Club House Road, Sathya Narayana Avenue, Crescent Avenue, ABM Avenue, St.Marys Road, Padavettamman Street, Turn bulls Road, Prithivi Avenue, Thiruvenkadam Street, Auscin Nagar, Ganapathy Colony, Chemiers 1st Lane, Adyar club gate Road, Bughs Road, RK Puram, Shunmugapuram, Venkat Raman Street, Kesavaperumal Puram (North, Central, East), Annai Sathya Nagar 1st to 5th Street, Annai Teresa Nagar, Govinda Samy Nagar, Kattapomman Street, Elango Street, Sringeri Mutt Road and Vaniyambadhi Street.

MATHUR: MGR nagar, Chinnamathur salai, Padasalai, Anbazhagan street, Nedunchezyen salai, S.P Koil, Manali.