Away from highway, several roads in Chennai's T Nagar cry for attention

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thyagaraya Road at T Nagar sported a beautiful look on Wednesday morning. After being in a battered state for many months, the road, between Ma Po Si statue and Anna Salai was relaid and the medians were painted.

Though this road alone was beautified overnight on Tuesday, several roads at T Nagar, including the ones adjacent to Pondy Bazaar, just hundred metres away, are in a State of neglect.

GN Chetty Road and Venkatnarayana Road, which flanks Thyagaraya Road on both sides are full of potholes and bumps. Even though the storm water drain project has been completed, the SWD openings have just been closed with metal barricades and roads have not been relaid.

Express spotted loose gravel along the stretch at many places, namely near Panagal park. Crucial in connecting T Nagar with Mount Road, buses and share autos among private transport frequently run on this route.

Several commuters said the civic body should relay roads not just on 'occasions', but regularly. ''As they have not built footpath after constructing SWDs, it is difficult to walk. The bumps along Venkatanarayana Road too gives a harrowing time for the public,'' said Krishna Kumar (48), a commuter.

Interior roads like Dr. Nair Road and Vijayaraghava Road have bumps and potholes. Srinivasan, a resident, said even though the civic body maintains the two roads well, the places where they dug were not patched properly.

''Just like how the corporation beautified Thyagaraya Road, they have to construct footpath on other roads to ensure pedestrian safety. Currently, SWD is just closed with temporary wooden or metal lids. They have to lay a proper pavement,'' said Srinivasan.

Pedestrian Plaza, good walking space?

People normally visit the beaches or parks for early morning jogging or walking. However, now that the pedestrian plaza is inaugurated, residents feel this can be an alternative. ''If the civic body ensures that vehicles are not parked, this can be a very dedicated space for walking for residents of T Nagar area,'' said S Latha (54), a local resident.

The footpath is broad on both sides with even play area for children. The plaza has come under CCTV surveillance. Commuters hope traffic may reduce once Thyyagaraya Road from Panagal Park to T Nagar is made one way.