Home Cities Chennai

High Court rules quota cannot outweigh merit in govt job promotion

Thus, the contention raised that neither the rule nor the Act has been challenged cannot be countenanced because they do not provide for such a procedure.  

Published: 16th November 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ruled that a reserved candidate having secured lesser marks than other meritorious ones, cannot supersede them by getting into the general turn, for which procedure is not even contemplated either in rules or in the law.

Article 16 of Constitution cannot be invoked to justify the case of a less meritorious candidate being fitted into a general turn though others are in queue. Such a procedure is totally arbitrary to say the least. 
Holding that the roster point system adopted by government in fixing seniority of government servants is nothing but an indirect way of providing reservation even beyond 69 per cent, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman declared Sections 1(2), 40 and 70 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 as ultra vires and unconstitutional.

The bench was passing final orders on a batch of writ petitions from engineers in State service praying, among other things, for a directive to authorities to prepare the seniority list for promotion only as per merit and marks obtained in the exams by the  Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, without following the rules of reservation. 

The bench said a procedure, which is being followed contrary to rule, cannot be approved by the court, especially when it affects the rights of the citizen. Section 27(d) of the Act and Rule 22(b) merely provide for meritorious reserved candidates to adopt for reserved category when it confers better benefit. However, a reserved candidate, having secured lesser marks than other meritorious ones, cannot supersede them by getting into the general turn.

Thus, the contention raised that neither the rule nor the Act has been challenged cannot be countenanced because they do not provide for such a procedure.    

In this case, the State has taken umbrage under Article 16 (4) of Constitution to get over the court dictum. However, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had already held, which was taken note of by other decisions, that Article 16 (4) does not authorise such an action unless there is an express provision like the one introduced by way of  77th and 85th amendments to Article 16 (4A). As it is an express statement of law, the judges said they are constrained to hold that the State does not have the power, authority or cachet to introduce the impugned provisions tracing Article 16(1) and 16(4) as their source of power. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp