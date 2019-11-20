Home Cities Chennai

Indigo aircraft makes emergency landing at Chennai airport after false smoke detector alarm 

The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members on board were safe, airport officials said.

Published: 20th November 2019 07:09 PM

IndiGo

IndiGo flight (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a second such incident in the last 20 days, an Indigo Airlines aircraft 6-E-892 from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing at Chennai airport after a fire alarm went off on Wednesday.

The flight made the emergency landing at 10.45 am after the pilot contacted the control room and sought priority landing. An Indigo Airline release said that 'momentary' smoke caution alarm went off at the cargo compartment and post-arrival in Chennai it was noted to be spurious.

The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members on board were safe, airport officials said. The full emergency was withheld at 11.35 am, sources added.

Earlier on November 1, Indigo A-320 neo aircraft flying from Chennai to Kuwait declared emergency in the early hours and landed back soon after the departure due to a fire alarm, which later turned out to be false.

The aircraft had taken off around 1.20 am with 154 passengers and five crew members. Immediately, within 15 minutes a fire alarm at the aircraft went off forcing the pilots to relay emergency code 7700 to Air Traffic control.

