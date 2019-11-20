Keep calm and snack healthy

Dr Vinitha Krishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All of us experience hunger pangs in between meals. What do we do to satiate our cravings? Most of us opt for hot bajjis, pakodas and chips, but consuming it on a regular basis could pose some serious health risks. Snacking right is beneficial and helps you maintain energy levels, keeping you feeling full throughout the day.

Reason for rumble

Consumption of foods high in starch and sugar lead to frequent hunger pangs. Limit consumption of confectionery, sweets, potatoes, biscuits, cookies, white bread, white rice, pasta, crisps, cakes and sugar-laden soft drinks. Instead, consume foods rich in protein and fibre as they help keep you feeling active for longer periods of time.

Never starve yourself

Habitual starving can pose health risks such as ulcers and acid reflux among others. Starving between meals can also lead to over-eating your next meal thus resulting in obesity.

Whereas, snacking healthy between meals takes care of hunger pangs while keep sugar levels in check especially for those with insulin resistance. Inculcating the habit of clean eating aids in regulating binging tendencies as well.

What to snack on

For those with desk jobs, one must choose foods that are low in calorie and high in protein. Munch on roasted nuts, seasonal fruits, moong sprouts seasoned with tangy chaat masala, whole wheat vegetable sandwiches with minimal butter and/or protein biscuits. You can also indulge in soaked red rice flakes (aval) with coconut scrapings mixed with jaggery/cane sugar, chickpea and paneer salad, cubes of cheese with whole wheat crackers, healthy homemade popcorn, sweet corn, soya snacks, Greek yogurt. These are some of the ideal ways to keep one energetic for throughout the day.

Unhealthy risks

Binging on easily available fast foods that are high in saturated fats, sugar, salt, additives and certain harmful food colouring along with a lack of physical activity is one of the major reasons for lethargy, obesity, cholesterol, nutrient deficiencies, and indigestion, frequent headaches, bloating, insulin resistance, poor mental health, acne breakouts, allergies, dental and reproductive issues.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist at Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai