Mannargudi woman with H1N1 dies at Tiruchy government hospital 

TIRUCHY: A 47-year-old woman of Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district died of H1N1 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy on Tuesday. This is the first case of H1N1 reported in the district this year. Fearing the spread of infection, the city corporation cremated the body without handing it over to her relatives.

According to sources, M Kalavathi, the deceased, was a farm worker. On November 12, she was admitted to a private hospital with high fever. As there was no improvement in her condition, blood samples were taken for diagnosis. Later, it was found that she had symptoms of viral pneumonia (H1N1 Positive).

As her condition worsened, she was referred to Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

She was brought unconscious to the Tiruchy hospital on November 16 and treated at the intensive care unit. However, she died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Though Kalavathi’s relatives came to claim the body, the hospital explained the seriousness of H1N1 and convinced them that it would be better if the city corporation personnel handled the cremation.

Accordingly, the body was cremated at 8 am at Oyamari crematorium.

Hospital dean Vanitha said, “The patient was brought to the hospital in the final stage. The hospital has enough stock of preventive medications for the public. Those with fever for more than a few days should consult a government doctor. If diagnosed at primary stage, H1N1 infection can be cured.”

HEALTH Dept monitoring situation

Health Department said the case was reported on November 12 and the very next day, a special team was deployed in the area to check the spread of the flu. The situation will be monitored for two more weeks.