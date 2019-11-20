Home Cities Chennai

Mannargudi woman with H1N1 dies at Tiruchy government hospital 

A 47-year-old woman of Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district died of H1N1 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 47-year-old woman of Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district died of H1N1 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy on Tuesday. This is the first case of H1N1 reported in the district this year. Fearing the spread of infection, the city corporation cremated the body without handing it over to her relatives.

According to sources, M Kalavathi, the deceased, was a farm worker. On November 12, she was admitted to a private hospital with high fever. As there was no improvement in her condition, blood samples were taken for diagnosis. Later, it was found that she had symptoms of viral pneumonia (H1N1 Positive). 
As her condition worsened, she was referred to Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. 

She was brought unconscious to the Tiruchy hospital on November 16 and treated at the intensive care unit. However, she died in the early hours of Tuesday.
 Though Kalavathi’s relatives came to claim the body, the hospital explained the seriousness of H1N1 and convinced them that it would be better if the city corporation personnel handled the cremation.  
Accordingly, the body was cremated at 8 am at Oyamari crematorium. 

Hospital dean Vanitha said, “The patient was brought to the hospital in the final stage. The hospital has enough stock of preventive medications for the public. Those with fever for more than a few days should consult a government doctor. If diagnosed at primary stage, H1N1 infection can be cured.”

HEALTH Dept monitoring situation
Health Department said the case was reported on November 12 and the very next day, a special team was deployed in the area to check the spread of the flu. The situation will be monitored for two more weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H1N1
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp