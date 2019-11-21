Home Cities Chennai

Flute by fluke 

27-year-old Sudhir R, who has combined tunes on the flute with beatboxing, tells CE about his experience at Asia’s Got Talent

Published: 21st November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A music instrument and beat boxing? Did we get that right? We have no such doubts when we listen to Bengaluru boy Sudhir R who has even got his name registered in the Limca Books of Record for having the highest number of fluteboxing performances in India. Having recently participated in Asia’s Got Talent, the fluteboxer recounts that ecstatic feeling of being recognised on an international platform. “When I saw legends like Anggun, David Foster and Jay Park on judge’s seat, I had to take a deep breath before I could start my performance,” says Sudhir, who flew down to Singapore and Malaysia for the auditions.

“When I finished my performance, the audience kept cheering and the judges actually had to ask the crowd to be calm down to give their verdict,” says Sudhir, who made it to the semi-finals of the show.
 Sudhir comes from a completely non-musical background and discovered his interest in music in 2012 when he first heard an artiste beatboxing at a college fest. He was so fascinated that he went ahead and taught himself the techniques of beat boxing from videos on the internet. Then, wanting to do something out of the box, Sudhir came across fluteboxing. “One day, I stumbled upon a video of someone fluteboxing and I was taken aback by the way it sounded. I immediately went to the music store to pick up the instrument. But I had only `500 with me and the only flute I could afford was a wooden one with a crack on it,” says the 27-year-old. 

With determination and practice, Sudhir mastered this art, although he admits it was difficult. “Fluteboxing is harder than only beat boxing because there is a fraction of a second between the time you stop beat boxing and start playing the flute. That’s the most challenging part but right now it has become a routine for me,” says the young artiste who has also performed on India’s Got Talent 5.

When he lost out in the final rounds of the national show, Sudhir was left heartbroken. But instead of letting it get to him, he started polishing his art form and learning the flute under eminent flautist K Pundalika Shenoy. In the process he never realised that he was slowly getting inclined towards Hindustani classical music. “When I was on Asia’s Got Talent, it was something new that the continent was witnessing. Now, I want the whole world to know how an Indian boy is doing wonders with an Indian instrument,” says Sudhir, who had a tough time convincing his parents about his unusual choice of career. “I still don’t know if my parents have accepted me by choice, they have just given up seeing my persistence,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp