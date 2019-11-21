Gang robs rail passengers at knifepoint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a case of brazen daylight robbery, a group of robbers snatched gold chains, mobile phones and `20,000 cash from train passengers in the Chennai - Gummidipundi section on Tuesday. According to Government Railway Police, the incident happened on Chennai - Jaipur weekly express. When the train was nearing Wimco Nagar, a group of robbers entered the sleeper class coaches of the train.

They held the passengers at knife-point and snatched gold chains from women. They also stole `20,000 cash and mobile phones from several persons.

When the passengers raised an alarm, the robbers stopped the train by pulling the emergency chain and escaped.

On being informed, the RPF and GRP police rushed to the spot and took the complaints from the passengers. The train left for Jaipur after a delay of 30 minutes. The Korukkupet GRP registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Kalpakkam atomic power plant employee found dead

Chennai: A 57-year-old man was found dead at the Kalpakkam Atomic Power Plant on Tuesday evening. Police said, Raja worked as an assistant foreman at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research. On Tuesday, he was in his office and in the evening, an office staff found him dead. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered with the Kalpakkam police. Police suspect Raja to have died due to a cardiac attack but are still waiting for the postmortem reports to confirm the cause of death.

Man kills octogenarian father over row, arrested

Chennai: An 80-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son over a domestic dispute, at their Nerkundram home on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as G Muthu. Around 11.30pm, Tuesday, his son Balaji came home drunk and picked up a fight. In the melee, Balaji allegedly hit his father. Muthu was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. The Koyambedu police registered a case and have arrested Balaji for inquiry.