Rajni is the Icon of Golden Jubilee at IFFI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ON a night when French actor Isabelle Huppert won a Lifetime Achievement Award and Amitabh Bachchan’s very presence drew loud cheers, the loudest appreciation at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa was reserved for a Tamil actor, Superstar Rajinikanth, who was given the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award on the 50th edition of IFFI, Goa.

Notably, this is the first time this award is being handed out at IFFI. On a fairly understated evening in which Shankar Mahadevan drew gasps of admiration with his super-fast rendition of his famous track, Breathless, it was the occasional mention of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the speeches of government dignitaries that served to heighten excitement.

The award was handed out at end of the two-and-a-half hour inauguration ceremony of this year’s IFFI on Wednesday. After it was announced that Rajinikanth had won the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award and he was beckoned on stage, the line ‘Singam single-a thaan varum’ from Sivaji echoed in the stadium. Rajinikanth himself didn’t seem in the mood to talk too much, as was evident earlier when he breezed past the red carpet presenters who were eager for a byte from the Superstar. “I am happy to receive this award. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian government,” he began. “I dedicate this award to all my producers, directors and technicians…”

“Enna vaazhavaiththa dheivangalaana Thamizh makkalukku,” he said. The rapturous applause was repeated again when Amitabh Bachchan was felicitated for his presence. IFFI Goa begins today, and will see more than 200 films from as many as 76 countries being screened at various venues in the State over the next week.