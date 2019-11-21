Home Cities Chennai

Rajni is the Icon of Golden Jubilee at IFFI

 IFFI Goa begins today, and will see more than 200 films from as many as 76 countries being screened at various venues in the State over the next week. 

Published: 21st November 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth, was given the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award on the 50th edition of IFFI, Goa | pib

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ON a night when French actor Isabelle Huppert won a Lifetime Achievement Award and Amitabh Bachchan’s very presence drew loud cheers, the loudest appreciation at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa was reserved for a Tamil actor, Superstar Rajinikanth, who was given the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award on the 50th edition of IFFI, Goa. 

Notably, this is the first time this award is being handed out at IFFI. On a fairly understated evening in which Shankar Mahadevan drew gasps of admiration with his super-fast rendition of his famous track, Breathless, it was the occasional mention of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the speeches of government dignitaries that served to heighten excitement. 

The award was handed out at end of the two-and-a-half hour inauguration ceremony of this year’s IFFI on Wednesday. After it was announced that Rajinikanth had won the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award and he was beckoned on stage, the line ‘Singam single-a thaan varum’ from Sivaji echoed in the stadium. Rajinikanth himself didn’t seem in the mood to talk too much, as was evident earlier when he breezed past the red carpet presenters who were eager for a byte from the Superstar. “I am happy to receive this award. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian government,” he began. “I dedicate this award to all my producers, directors and technicians…” 

“Enna vaazhavaiththa dheivangalaana Thamizh makkalukku,” he said. The rapturous applause was repeated again when Amitabh Bachchan was felicitated for his presence.  IFFI Goa begins today, and will see more than 200 films from as many as 76 countries being screened at various venues in the State over the next week. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp