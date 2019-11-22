This 300-metre small stretch is a giant threat

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: WHILE rest of the roads around the Mogappair-Ambattur area are fairly well maintained, an L-shaped stretch in Padi Pudhu Nagar is in pathetic state. The 300-metre stretch has been left unattended because it falls under the Industrial Estate, and is not the Corporation’s responsibility, said residents.

On Thursday evening, this stretch had a large pool of stagnant water while the rest of the roads in the area remained dry. A poorly closed trench had rendered the stretch uneven and prone to accidents. This crucial stretch links Koyambedu with Anna Nagar and Mogappair.

“If you see the other parts of the road near Balaji Nagar, they are in great condition. But this small stretch next to MGR Nagar has been like this for a year now. Corporation officials say that it comes under industrial estate and hence, under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV),” says Vemurugan K, who runs a rented shop in MGR Nagar.

The owner of Velmurugan’s building spent money from his own pocket last week, creating a niche for water to drain, using construction debris. The other shops, in the stretch, however, continue to bear the brunt. “Can customers bring vehicles to my shop through this large pool of water? There are other mechanic shops nearby, so they prefer going to them,” said Anthony P.

The road was laid over a year ago, following which it was dug up almost immediately for laying drainage pipes underground, said residents. A year later, they have not only been left with a dangerous road, but have not received drainage connections as well.

Corporation officials said, “We will check where exactly this part falls under and take action accordingly.”